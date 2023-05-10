Faban Burks, Special Olympics Mississippi area 10 athlete, dances in a crowd at the Levitow Training Support Facility at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, May 13, 2023. Over 500 athletes participated in the Summer Games. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Elizabeth Davis)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.13.2023 Date Posted: 05.16.2023 16:21 Photo ID: 7799996 VIRIN: 230513-F-TX306-1381 Resolution: 5323x3030 Size: 8.22 MB Location: BILOXI, MS, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Keesler hosts 35th SOMS Summer Games [Image 14 of 14], by A1C Elizabeth Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.