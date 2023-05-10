Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Keesler hosts 35th SOMS Summer Games [Image 7 of 14]

    Keesler hosts 35th SOMS Summer Games

    BILOXI, MS, UNITED STATES

    02.06.2020

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Elizabeth Davis 

    81st Training Wing Public Affairs

    A Special Olympics Mississippi athlete participates in a swimming event during the SOMS Summer Games at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, May 13, 2023. Over 500 athletes participated in the Summer Games. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Elizabeth Davis)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.06.2020
    Date Posted: 05.16.2023 16:21
    Photo ID: 7799995
    VIRIN: 230513-F-TX306-0284
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 6.74 MB
    Location: BILOXI, MS, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Keesler hosts 35th SOMS Summer Games [Image 14 of 14], by A1C Elizabeth Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Keesler hosts 35th SOMS Summer Games
    Keesler hosts 35th SOMS Summer Games
    Keesler hosts 35th SOMS Summer Games
    Keesler hosts 35th SOMS Summer Games
    Keesler hosts 35th SOMS Summer Games
    Keesler hosts 35th SOMS Summer Games
    Keesler hosts 35th SOMS Summer Games
    Keesler hosts 35th SOMS Summer Games
    Keesler hosts 35th SOMS Summer Games
    Keesler hosts 35th SOMS Summer Games
    Keesler hosts 35th SOMS Summer Games
    Keesler hosts 35th SOMS Summer Games
    Keesler hosts 35th SOMS Summer Games
    Keesler hosts 35th SOMS Summer Games

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Keesler Air Force Base
    community partnership
    Special Olymics Mississippi

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT