Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Good Neighbors honored at Welcome Center

    Good Neighbors honored at Welcome Center

    UNITED STATES

    05.11.2023

    Photo by Lillian Putnam 

    U.S. Army Materiel Command   

    After the Good Neighbor wall unveiling Lt. Gen. Chris Mohan, Redstone Arsenal senior commander, along with 2022 Good Neighbors Annette Hall and Mike Ward take a photo with Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle, Madison County Commissioner Mac McCutheon and Madison City Mayor Paul Finley.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.11.2023
    Date Posted: 05.16.2023 15:05
    Photo ID: 7799512
    VIRIN: 230511-A-KT572-803
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 5.04 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Good Neighbors honored at Welcome Center, by Lillian Putnam, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Good Neighbors honored at Welcome Center

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Redstone Arsenal Good Neighbors

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT