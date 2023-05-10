127th Maintenance Group Hangar 4 Groundbreaking Ceremony

Major General Paul Rogers, Michigan National Guard adjutant general, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, U.S. Senators Gary Peters and Debbie Stabenow, and Brig. General Rolf Mammen, 127th Wing commander, were present on May 15, 2023 for a commemorative groundbreaking ceremony at Selfridge Air National Guard Base, Michigan, to celebrate the start of construction of a new aircraft hangar. The new 42,000 sq. ft. "Hangar 4" will be a $28 million facility to house fighter aircraft as the first step in an ongoing series of renovations to the base. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo By Munnaf H. Joarder)

