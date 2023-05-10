Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    127th Maintenance Group Hangar 4 Groundbreaking Ceremony

    SELFRIDGE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MI, UNITED STATES

    05.15.2023

    Photo by Munnaf Joarder 

    127th Wing Public Affairs

    Major General Paul Rogers, Michigan National Guard adjutant general, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, U.S. Senators Gary Peters and Debbie Stabenow, and Brig. General Rolf Mammen, 127th Wing commander, were present on May 15, 2023 for a commemorative groundbreaking ceremony at Selfridge Air National Guard Base, Michigan, to celebrate the start of construction of a new aircraft hangar. The new 42,000 sq. ft. "Hangar 4" will be a $28 million facility to house fighter aircraft as the first step in an ongoing series of renovations to the base. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo By Munnaf H. Joarder)

    Date Taken: 05.15.2023
    TAGS

    Selfridge Air National Guard Base
    Michigan Air National Guard
    127th Wing
    127th Maintenance Group
    Team Selfridge
    Hanger 4 Groundbreaking ceremony

