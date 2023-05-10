Air Force Chief lunches with D.C. National Guard

U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Sherrie L. McCandless, commanding general, D.C. National Guard (left), presents a framed lithograph of a D.C. F-16 fighter to Chief of Staff of the Air Force Gen. Charles Q. Brown Jr. following a brown bag lunch with senior leaders and personnel at the D.C. Armory May 16th, 2023. Brown spoke on his force development priorities and leadership philosophy and answered questions from participants. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Enriquez)

