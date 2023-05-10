Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air Force Chief lunches with D.C. National Guard

    DC, UNITED STATES

    05.16.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Enriquez 

    DC National Guard

    U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Sherrie L. McCandless, commanding general, D.C. National Guard (left), presents a framed lithograph of a D.C. F-16 fighter to Chief of Staff of the Air Force Gen. Charles Q. Brown Jr. following a brown bag lunch with senior leaders and personnel at the D.C. Armory May 16th, 2023. Brown spoke on his force development priorities and leadership philosophy and answered questions from participants. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Enriquez)

    TAGS

    CSAF
    DC Armory
    DCNG
    Gen. Charles Q. Brown

