A board at the event that tells the story of Pfc. Herbert Piliaau, Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, May 16, 2023. For the culminating event of Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month, the Camp Arifjan community comes together to share, celebrate, and learn the stories of AAPI Service Members.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.16.2023 Date Posted: 05.16.2023 11:36 Photo ID: 7799052 VIRIN: 230516-A-FM739-224 Resolution: 1080x1920 Size: 189.9 KB Location: CAMP ARIFJAN, KW Web Views: 1 Downloads: 3 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage, Camp Arifjan, May 2023 [Image 9 of 9], by 1LT Austin May, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.