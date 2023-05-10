A poster during the event that tells the story of Pfc. Anthony Kaho'ohanohano, Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, May 16, 2023. For the culminating event of Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month, the Camp Arifjan community comes together to share, celebrate, and learn the stories of AAPI Service Members.
|Date Taken:
|05.16.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.16.2023 11:36
|Photo ID:
|7799051
|VIRIN:
|230516-A-FM739-136
|Resolution:
|1080x1920
|Size:
|270.05 KB
|Location:
|CAMP ARIFJAN, KW
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|3
This work, Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage, Camp Arifjan, May 2023 [Image 9 of 9], by 1LT Austin May, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT