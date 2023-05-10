Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage, Camp Arifjan, May 2023 [Image 8 of 9]

    Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage, Camp Arifjan, May 2023

    CAMP ARIFJAN, KUWAIT

    05.16.2023

    Photo by 1st Lt. Austin May 

    Area Support Group - Kuwait

    A poster during the event that tells the story of Pfc. Anthony Kaho'ohanohano, Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, May 16, 2023. For the culminating event of Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month, the Camp Arifjan community comes together to share, celebrate, and learn the stories of AAPI Service Members.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.16.2023
    Date Posted: 05.16.2023 11:36
    Photo ID: 7799051
    VIRIN: 230516-A-FM739-136
    Resolution: 1080x1920
    Size: 270.05 KB
    Location: CAMP ARIFJAN, KW 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 3

    This work, Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage, Camp Arifjan, May 2023 [Image 9 of 9], by 1LT Austin May, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

