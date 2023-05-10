Annual Live Fire Training at Night

U.S. Marines with Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron and Marine Wing Support Squadron 217 Air Crash Fire Rescue participate in a live aircraft fire training exercise at Marine Corps Air Station New River, in Jacksonville; North Carolina; May 12; 2023. Marine Corps firefighters conduct live aircraft fire training to build trust; teamwork and the ability to act in emergency situations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Zeta Johnson)
