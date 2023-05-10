Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Annual Live Fire Training at Night [Image 10 of 14]

    Annual Live Fire Training at Night

    JACKSONVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES

    05.12.2023

    Photo by Cpl. Zeta Johnson 

    Marine Corps Installations East       

    U.S. Marines with Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron and Marine Wing Support Squadron 217 Air Crash Fire Rescue participate in a live aircraft fire training exercise at Marine Corps Air Station New River, in Jacksonville, North Carolina, May 12, 2023. Marine Corps firefighters conducted live aircraft fire training to build trust, teamwork and the ability to act in emergency situations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Zeta Johnson)

    Date Taken: 05.12.2023
    Date Posted: 05.16.2023 11:35
    Photo ID: 7799045
    VIRIN: 230512-M-JE868-1083
    Resolution: 5530x3687
    Size: 11.98 MB
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, NC, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Annual Live Fire Training at Night [Image 14 of 14], by Cpl Zeta Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Night Exercise
    Marine Corps Firefighters
    Fire Training Exercise
    MCAS New River Firefighters

