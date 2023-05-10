Annual Live Fire Training at Night

U.S. Marine Master Sgt. Christopher Lisle, Regional Expeditionary Firefighting & Rescue Chief Marine Aircraft Control Group-28 with Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron 751 Air Crash Fire Rescue, speaks to Marines before a live aircraft fire training exercise at Marine Corps Air Station New River, in Jacksonville, North Carolina, May 12, 2023. Marine Corps firefighters conducted live aircraft fire training to build trust, teamwork and the ability to act in emergency situations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Zeta Johnson)

Date Taken: 05.12.2023