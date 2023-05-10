Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Constitution Sailors support St. Louis Navy Week [Image 9 of 9]

    USS Constitution Sailors support St. Louis Navy Week

    UNITED STATES

    05.12.2023

    Photo by Seaman Andrea Wilson 

    USS Constitution

    ST. LOUIS, MISS (MAY. 12, 2023)U.S. Navy Seaman Karsen Czarnecki, from La Crosse, Wisconsin, assigned to USS Constitution, helps build homes for Veterans Community Project in support of St. Louis Navy Week. USS Constitution, is the world’s oldest commissioned warship afloat, and played a crucial role in the Barbary Wars and the War of 1812, actively defending sea lanes from 1797 to 1855. During normal operations, the active-duty Sailors stationed aboard USS Constitution provide free tours and offer public visitation to more than 600,000 people a year as they support the ship’s mission of promoting the Navy’s history and maritime heritage and raising awareness of the importance of a sustained naval presence. USS Constitution was undefeated in battle and destroyed or captured 33 opponents. The ship earned the nickname of Old Ironsides during the war of 1812 when British cannonballs were seen bouncing off the ship’s wooden hull. (U.S. Navy Photo by Seaman Andrea Wilson/Released)

    uss constitution
    old ironsides
    St. Louis Navy Week

