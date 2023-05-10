Know Your Defender - U.S. Army Sgt. John P. Harrigan

“Meet U.S. Army Sgt. John Paul Harrigan, a Culinary Specialist assigned to the 55th Quartermaster, 16th Sustainment Brigade. Recently deployed to Croatia in support of #DefenderEurope. Harrigan says that he joined the Army to take advantage of its numerous opportunities.

"I felt like joining the Army was helping me advance past my colleagues and peers”, Harrigan said. “Education, a guaranteed paycheck, travel and free health care, the Army has a lot of perks.”

After arriving to Croatia, the 16th STB has worked alongside NATO allies during #SwiftResponse 23, one of multiple DEFENDER 23 exercises, to provide meals and essential services to service members across the theater.

Harrigan is committed to self-improvement and mission readiness in DEFENDER 23, an example to the next generation of NATO soldiers. “I recommend anyone who wants to serve to be in shape," Harrigan said. He used “in shape” to refer to more than just physical shape, but also mental preparedness. He hopes future soldiers take full advantage of the opportunities that the Army has to offer.

DEFENDER 23 is a U.S. Army Europe and Africa led exercises focused on the strategic deployment of continental United States-based forces, employment of Army Prepositioned Stocks, and interoperability with Allies and partners. Taking place from 22 April to 23 June, DEFENDER 23 demonstrates USAREUR-AF’s ability to aggregate U.S.-based combat power quickly in Eastern Europe, increase lethality of the NATO Alliance through long-distance fires, build unit readiness in a complex joint, multinational environment, and leverage host nation capabilities to increase USAREUR-AF’s operational reach. DEFENDER 23 includes more than 7,800 U.S. and 15,000 multi-national service members from more than 20 nations who will participate including, but not limited to: Estonia, France, Germany, Greece, Italy, Latvia, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, United Kingdom and the United States. (U.S. Army photo illustration by Sgt. Vincent Wilson)

Location: UDBINA, HR Hometown: FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, US