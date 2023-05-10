Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JBM-HH proactive in climate change battle

    UNITED STATES

    05.05.2023

    Photo by Denise Caskey 

    Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall

    A stand of around 40 saplings grow near the Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall Memorial Chapel on May 5. The trees – a mix of White Fringe, Honey Locust, Eastern Redbud, American Elm, Swamp White Oak, Tulip and Sweetgum – were planted in 2019 by the JBM-HH Directorate of Public Works.

    trees
    climate change
    environment
    DPW
    JBM-HH

