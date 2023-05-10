Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Team Souda Celebrates Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month [Image 5 of 5]

    Team Souda Celebrates Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month

    GREECE

    05.11.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Delaney Jensen 

    U.S. Naval Support Activity Souda Bay

    NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (May 11, 2023) Sailors assigned to Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay cut a ceremonial cake during an Asian American Pacific Islander (AAPI) Heritage Month celebration in The Anchor on May 11, 2023. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation which enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and Partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Delaney S. Jensen

