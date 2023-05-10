Team Souda Celebrates Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month

NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (May 11, 2023) Capt. Odin J. Klug, commanding officer, Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay, thanks the NSA Souda Bay Multicultural Committee during an Asian American Pacific Islander (AAPI) Heritage Month celebration in The Anchor on May 11, 2023. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation which enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and Partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Delaney S. Jensen)

