230512-N-DE439-1244 RED SEA (May 12, 2023) Sailors assigned to guided-missile destroyer USS Arleigh Burke (DDG 51) conduct in-flight refueling training with an MH-60S Seahawk helicopter, attached to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 26, May 12, 2023, in the Red Sea. Arleigh Burke is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Almagissel Schuring)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.12.2023 Date Posted: 05.16.2023 06:17 Photo ID: 7798458 VIRIN: 230512-N-DE439-1244 Resolution: 3601x2572 Size: 203.63 KB Location: RED SEA Web Views: 0 Downloads: 4 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Arleigh Burke Replenishment-at-Sea [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Almagissel Schuring, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.