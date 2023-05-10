Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Arleigh Burke Replenishment-at-Sea [Image 1 of 5]

    USS Arleigh Burke Replenishment-at-Sea

    RED SEA

    05.12.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Almagissel Schuring 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet           

    230512-N-DE439-1036 RED SEA (May 12, 2023) Fire Controlman 2nd Class Stephens Terrazas, assigned to guided-missile destroyer USS Arleigh Burke (DDG 51), fires a shot line during a replenishment-at-sea with dry cargo and ammunition ship USNS Alan Shepard (T-AKE 3), May 12, 2023, in the Red Sea. Arleigh Burke is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Almagissel Schuring)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.12.2023
    Date Posted: 05.16.2023 06:17
    Photo ID: 7798456
    VIRIN: 230512-N-DE439-1036
    Resolution: 4148x2963
    Size: 263.03 KB
    Location: RED SEA
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Arleigh Burke Replenishment-at-Sea [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Almagissel Schuring, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Arleigh Burke Replenishment-at-Sea
    USS Arleigh Burke Replenishment-at-Sea
    USS Arleigh Burke Replenishment-at-Sea
    USS Arleigh Burke Replenishment-at-Sea
    USS Arleigh Burke Replenishment-at-Sea

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USNS Alan Shepard
    U.S. 5th Fleet
    Red Sea
    USS Arleigh Burke
    HSC-26

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT