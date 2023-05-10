Swift Response 2023

A member of the Royal Netherlands Army's 11th Airmobile Brigade removes tarp from cargo bundles prior to loading them onto a U.S. Air Force C-130J at Aviano Air Base, Italy, May 12, 2023. The 815th Airlift Squadron, assigned to the Air Force Reserve’s 403rd Wing at Keesler Air Force Base, Miss., traveled across the Atlantic to participate in U.S. European Command’s DEFENDER 23 exercise Swift Response. Swift Response serves to demonstrate capabilities of the Global Response Force, validating USEUCOM’s ability to send forces into designated areas while advancing airborne interoperability among NATO allies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Kristen Pittman)

