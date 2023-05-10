Tech. Sgt. Chris Soto, 815th Airlift Squadron loadmaster, releases five pallets of Royal Netherlands Army cargo over Greece May 12, 2023. The 815th AS, assigned to the Air Force Reserve’s 403rd Wing at Keesler Air Force Base, Miss., traveled across the Atlantic to participate in U.S. European Command’s DEFENDER 23 exercise Swift Response. Swift Response serves to demonstrate capabilities of the Global Response Force, validating USEUCOM’s ability to send forces into designated areas while advancing airborne interoperability among NATO allies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Kristen Pittman)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.12.2023 Date Posted: 05.16.2023 05:42 Photo ID: 7798445 VIRIN: 230512-F-KV687-1429 Resolution: 5835x3882 Size: 3.44 MB Location: GR Web Views: 3 Downloads: 9 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Swift Response 2023 [Image 3 of 3], by TSgt Kristen Pittman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.