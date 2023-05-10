Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Swift Response 2023 [Image 1 of 3]

    Swift Response 2023

    GREECE

    05.12.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Kristen Pittman 

    403rd Wing Public Affairs

    Tech. Sgt. Chris Soto, 815th Airlift Squadron loadmaster, releases five pallets of Royal Netherlands Army cargo over Greece May 12, 2023. The 815th AS, assigned to the Air Force Reserve’s 403rd Wing at Keesler Air Force Base, Miss., traveled across the Atlantic to participate in U.S. European Command’s DEFENDER 23 exercise Swift Response. Swift Response serves to demonstrate capabilities of the Global Response Force, validating EUCOM’s ability to send forces into designated areas while advancing airborne interoperability among NATO allies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Kristen Pittman)

    This work, Swift Response 2023 [Image 3 of 3], by TSgt Kristen Pittman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    cargo drop
    C130J
    Swift Response
    DefenderEurope
    DEFENDER23

