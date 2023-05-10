230509-N-NU642-0051 IONIAN SEA (May 9, 2023) Carlo Bergamini-class frigate ITS Alpino ( F594) conducted cross-deck boat operations with Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS JAMES E. WILLIAMS (DDG 95). USS James E Williams (DDG 95) is the flagship for Standing NATO Maritime Group Two (SNMG2), a multinational integrated task group that projects a constant and visible reminder of the Alliance’s solidarity and cohesion afloat and provides the Alliance with a continuous maritime capability to perform a wide range of tasks, including exercises and real-world operations in periods of crisis and conflict. (U.S. Navy Photo by Cdr. Fernando Estrella).

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.09.2023 Date Posted: 05.16.2023 05:44 Photo ID: 7798436 VIRIN: 230509-N-NU642-0051 Resolution: 2784x1856 Size: 3.16 MB Location: US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 11 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 230509-N-NU642-0051 [Image 8 of 8], by CDR Fernando Estrella, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.