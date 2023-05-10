General Maintenace

Aviation Structural Mechanic 3rd Class Seth Fuson, from San Angelo, Texas, assigned to the "Spartans" of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 70, paints a fuel sump door for an MH-60R Sea Hawk in the first-in-class aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) hangar bay, May 14, 2023. HSM 70 is deployed aboard CVN 78 as part of Carrier Airwing (CVW) 8. Gerald R. Ford is the U.S. Navy’s newest and most advanced aircraft carrier, representing a generational leap in the U.S. Navy’s capacity to project power on a global scale. The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nolan Pennington)

