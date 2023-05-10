Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    General Maintenace [Image 5 of 5]

    General Maintenace

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    05.14.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)       

    Aviation Structural Mechanic 3rd Class Seth Fuson, from San Angelo, Texas, assigned to the "Spartans" of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 70, paints a fuel sump door for an MH-60R Sea Hawk in the first-in-class aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) hangar bay, May 14, 2023. HSM 70 is deployed aboard CVN 78 as part of Carrier Airwing (CVW) 8. Gerald R. Ford is the U.S. Navy’s newest and most advanced aircraft carrier, representing a generational leap in the U.S. Navy’s capacity to project power on a global scale. The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nolan Pennington)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.14.2023
    Date Posted: 05.16.2023 03:44
    Photo ID: 7798284
    VIRIN: 230514-N-CO784-1020
    Resolution: 3951x2822
    Size: 1.16 MB
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 8

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, General Maintenace [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Line Splicing Training
    Line Splicing Training
    Line Splicing Training
    Line Splicing Training
    General Maintenace

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Spartans
    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)
    Aviation Structural Mechanic
    MH-60R Sea Hawk
    Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 70

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT