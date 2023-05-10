Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Line Splicing Training [Image 3 of 5]

    Line Splicing Training

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    05.14.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)       

    Boatswain's Mate 3rd Class Lucille Duncan, center, from Weston, West Virginia, assigned to the first-in-class aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) deck department, provides training on line splicing in the fo’c’sle, May 14, 2023. Gerald R. Ford is the U.S. Navy’s newest and most advanced aircraft carrier, representing a generational leap in the U.S. Navy’s capacity to project power on a global scale. The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nolan Pennington)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.14.2023
    Date Posted: 05.16.2023 03:44
    Photo ID: 7798282
    VIRIN: 230514-N-CO784-1181
    Resolution: 4662x3330
    Size: 1.03 MB
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
