Boatswain's Mate 3rd Class Jordan Brewer, left, from St. Louis, and Boatswain's Mate 2nd Class Patrick Schlosser, from Montgomery Village, Maryland, both assigned to the first-in-class aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) deck department, receive training on line splicing in the fo’c’sle, May 14, 2023. Gerald R. Ford is the U.S. Navy’s newest and most advanced aircraft carrier, representing a generational leap in the U.S. Navy’s capacity to project power on a global scale. The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nolan Pennington)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.14.2023 Date Posted: 05.16.2023 03:44 Photo ID: 7798280 VIRIN: 230514-N-CO784-1343 Resolution: 4694x3353 Size: 1.05 MB Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN Web Views: 2 Downloads: 6 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Line Splicing Training [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.