USS Milius (DDG 69) Conducts Visit, Board, Search and Seizure (VBSS) Drill

PHILIPPINE SEA (May 15, 2023) – Gunner’s Mate 3rd Class Weston Spoon, from Anaheim, California, searches a suspect during a visit, board, search and seizure drill aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Milius (DDG 69) while operating in the Philippine Sea, May 15. Milius is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Greg Johnson)

