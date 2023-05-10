Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Milius (DDG 69) Conducts Visit, Board, Search and Seizure (VBSS) Drill [Image 7 of 9]

    USS Milius (DDG 69) Conducts Visit, Board, Search and Seizure (VBSS) Drill

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    05.14.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Gregory Johnson 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    PHILIPPINE SEA (May 15, 2023) – Lt. j.g. Resty Motus, from San Diego, searches the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Milius (DDG 69) during a visit, board, search and seizure drill while operating in the Philippine Sea, May 15. Milius is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Greg Johnson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.14.2023
    Date Posted: 05.16.2023 03:26
    Photo ID: 7798258
    VIRIN: 230515-N-UA460-1482
    Resolution: 6478x4231
    Size: 1002.07 KB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 7

    TAGS

    VBSS
    RHIB
    DESRON 15
    Milius
    CTF 71

