    DOD Inspector General visits Korea [Image 1 of 3]

    DOD Inspector General visits Korea

    SOUTH KOREA

    05.15.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Almon Bate 

    U.S. Forces Korea

    The Honorable Robert P. Storch, Department of Defense Inspector General, visited United Nations Command, Combined Forces Command, and United States Forces Korea, and signed the guestbook in the Armistice Room at U.S. Forces Korea, U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys, Republic of Korea,16 May 2023.

    Date Taken: 05.15.2023
    Date Posted: 05.16.2023 01:34
    Photo ID: 7798135
    VIRIN: 230516-A-UG630-571
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 0 B
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 7

    USFK
    DoDIG
    Inspector General
    igcommunity
    DODoffice

