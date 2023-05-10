The Honorable Robert P. Storch, Department of Defense Inspector General, visited United Nations Command, Combined Forces Command, and United States Forces Korea, and signed the guestbook in the Armistice Room at U.S. Forces Korea, U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys, Republic of Korea,16 May 2023.
|Date Taken:
|05.15.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.16.2023 01:34
|Photo ID:
|7798135
|VIRIN:
|230516-A-UG630-571
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|0 B
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|7
This work, DOD Inspector General visits Korea [Image 3 of 3], by SSG Almon Bate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT