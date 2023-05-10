The Honorable Robert P. Storch, Department of Defense Inspector General, visited United Nations Command, Combined Forces Command, and United States Forces Korea, and signed the guestbook in the Armistice Room at U.S. Forces Korea, U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys, Republic of Korea,16 May 2023.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.15.2023 Date Posted: 05.16.2023 01:34 Photo ID: 7798135 VIRIN: 230516-A-UG630-571 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 0 B Location: KR Web Views: 4 Downloads: 7 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, DOD Inspector General visits Korea [Image 3 of 3], by SSG Almon Bate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.