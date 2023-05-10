USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) Daily Operations

230501-N-OX847-1031 NORFOLK (May 1, 2023) Chief Machinist’s Mate Michael Bade, assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), salutes the side-boys during his commissioning ceremony, May 1, 2023. The George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group is an integrated combat weapons system that delivers superior combat capability to deter, and if necessary, defeat America's adversaries in support of national security. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Christopher Spaulding)

