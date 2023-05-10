230509-N-SK738-1077 NORFOLK, Va. (May 9, 2023) Capt. Dave Pollard, commanding officer of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), gives a tour to distinguished visitors, May 9, 2023. George H.W. Bush is operating in the Atlantic Ocean in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security in order to ensure access, deter aggression and defend U.S., allied and partner interests.(Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Pierce Luck)

