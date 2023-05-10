U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. -- Cadets march during Noon Meal Formation at the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colo., on May 12, 2023. (U.S. Air Force photo by Trevor Cokley)
|Date Taken:
|05.12.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.15.2023 17:26
|Photo ID:
|7797692
|VIRIN:
|230512-F-XS730-1008
|Resolution:
|4928x3280
|Size:
|4.34 MB
|Location:
|COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USAFA Noon Meal Formation Spring 2023 [Image 7 of 7], by Trevor Cokley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
