    USAFA Noon Meal Formation Spring 2023 [Image 7 of 7]

    USAFA Noon Meal Formation Spring 2023

    COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES

    05.12.2023

    Photo by Trevor Cokley 

    U.S. Air Force Academy

    U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. -- Cadets march during Noon Meal Formation at the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colo., on May 12, 2023. (U.S. Air Force photo by Trevor Cokley)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAFA Noon Meal Formation Spring 2023 [Image 7 of 7], by Trevor Cokley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

