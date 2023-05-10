Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Stone Gates at Fort McCoy [Image 7 of 7]

    Stone Gates at Fort McCoy

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    04.28.2023

    Photo by Scott Sturkol                                                                            

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    A gate section built by the Works Progress Administration in 1941 is shown on South Post near Highway 16 on April 28, 2023, at Fort McCoy, Wis. From 1935-1941, the Works Progress Administration made significant contributions to the nation’s defense efforts and at Fort McCoy were a part of many projects, including building this gate section. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.28.2023
    Date Posted: 05.15.2023 17:28
    Photo ID: 7797685
    VIRIN: 230428-A-OK556-111
    Resolution: 4319x2754
    Size: 2.94 MB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Stone Gates at Fort McCoy [Image 7 of 7], by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Stone Gates at Fort McCoy
    Stone Gates at Fort McCoy
    Stone Gates at Fort McCoy
    Stone Gates at Fort McCoy
    Stone Gates at Fort McCoy
    Stone Gates at Fort McCoy
    Stone Gates at Fort McCoy

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Wisconsin
    Fort McCoy
    Works Progress Administration
    stone gates

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT