Stone Gates at Fort McCoy

A gate section built by the Works Progress Administration in 1941 is shown on South Post near Highway 16 on April 28, 2023, at Fort McCoy, Wis. From 1935-1941, the Works Progress Administration made significant contributions to the nation’s defense efforts and at Fort McCoy were a part of many projects, including building this gate section. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

