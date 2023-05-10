A gate section built by the Works Progress Administration in 1941 is shown on South Post near Highway 16 on April 28, 2023, at Fort McCoy, Wis. From 1935-1941, the Works Progress Administration made significant contributions to the nation’s defense efforts and at Fort McCoy were a part of many projects, including building this gate section. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)
|Date Taken:
|04.28.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.15.2023 17:28
|Photo ID:
|7797680
|VIRIN:
|230428-A-OK556-975
|Resolution:
|4733x2870
|Size:
|2.41 MB
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WI, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Stone Gates at Fort McCoy [Image 7 of 7], by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
