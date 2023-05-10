Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Heritage, persistence, resilience leads to success for AFMC Airman [Image 2 of 2]

    Heritage, persistence, resilience leads to success for AFMC Airman

    OH, UNITED STATES

    05.13.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Air Force Materiel Command

    Lt. Col. Lady Noreen Simmons, Military Deputy, Special Programs Division, Headquarters Air Force Materiel Command, returns to the 82d Aerial Targets Squadron to pose in front of the QF-16 Full-Scale Aerial Target at Tyndall AFB, FL. Simmons was an Electrical Avionics Systems Engineer in the 82d ATRS from 2004-2007 when the QF-4 was in service. (Courtesy photo by Lt. Col. Lady Noreen Simmons)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.13.2023
    Date Posted: 05.15.2023 17:14
    Photo ID: 7797670
    VIRIN: 230513-F-DY522-1002
    Resolution: 975x731
    Size: 181.31 KB
    Location: OH, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Heritage, persistence, resilience leads to success for AFMC Airman [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Heritage, persistence, resilience leads to success for AFMC Airman
    Heritage, persistence, resilience leads to success for AFMC Airman

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Heritage, persistence, resilience leads to success for AFMC Airman

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    culture
    diversity
    AAPI Heritage Month

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT