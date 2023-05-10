Lt. Col. Lady Noreen Simmons, Military Deputy, Special Programs Division, Headquarters Air Force Materiel Command, returns to the 82d Aerial Targets Squadron to pose in front of the QF-16 Full-Scale Aerial Target at Tyndall AFB, FL. Simmons was an Electrical Avionics Systems Engineer in the 82d ATRS from 2004-2007 when the QF-4 was in service. (Courtesy photo by Lt. Col. Lady Noreen Simmons)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.13.2023 Date Posted: 05.15.2023 17:14 Photo ID: 7797670 VIRIN: 230513-F-DY522-1002 Resolution: 975x731 Size: 181.31 KB Location: OH, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Heritage, persistence, resilience leads to success for AFMC Airman [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.