Fort Gregg-Adams will recognize high school graduates for the 17th consecutive year. High school graduates of those affiliated with the installation -- active and reserve component military personnel; civil service employees; veterans; and contractors -- are encouraged to submit photos and other pertinent information as part of an effort to acknowledge the sometime arduous journeys faced by those whose parents serve the nation.
Fort Gregg-Adams to recognize high school graduates
