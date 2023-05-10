Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Gregg-Adams to recognize high school graduates

    UNITED STATES

    05.15.2023

    Photo by Terrance Bell 

    Fort Gregg-Adams

    Fort Gregg-Adams will recognize high school graduates for the 17th consecutive year. High school graduates of those affiliated with the installation -- active and reserve component military personnel; civil service employees; veterans; and contractors -- are encouraged to submit photos and other pertinent information as part of an effort to acknowledge the sometime arduous journeys faced by those whose parents serve the nation.

