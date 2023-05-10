Members of the Connecticut National Guard Fire and Emergency Services, alongside 103rd Medical and Security Forces Squadrons perform Tactical Combat Casualty Care on a high fidelity training manikin at Bradley Air National Guard Base, East Granby, Connecticut, March 8, 2023. TCCC is the fundamentals of life-saving techniques developed for service members to provide trauma care in all situations.(U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Tamara Dabney)
|Date Taken:
|03.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.15.2023 14:54
|Photo ID:
|7797372
|VIRIN:
|230308-Z-OC517-1004
|Resolution:
|5511x3667
|Size:
|1.52 MB
|Location:
|EAST GRANBY, CT, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|6
This work, Connecticut Air National Guard adapts TCCC to active shooter scenarios [Image 5 of 5], by MSgt Tamara Dabney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Connecticut Guard adapts TCCC training to active shooter scenarios
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT