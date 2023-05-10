Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Connecticut Air National Guard adapts TCCC to active shooter scenarios [Image 4 of 5]

    Connecticut Air National Guard adapts TCCC to active shooter scenarios

    EAST GRANBY, CT, UNITED STATES

    03.08.2023

    Photo by Master Sgt. Tamara Dabney 

    103rd Airlift Wing, Public Affairs, Bradley Air National Guard Base

    Members of the Connecticut National Guard Fire and Emergency Services, alongside 103rd Medical and Security Forces Squadrons perform Tactical Combat Casualty Care on a high fidelity training manikin at Bradley Air National Guard Base, East Granby, Connecticut, March 8, 2023. TCCC is the fundamentals of life-saving techniques developed for service members to provide trauma care in all situations.(U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Tamara Dabney)

    TCCC
    Flying Yankees
    CTANG

