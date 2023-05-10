Col. Travis Rayfield, Brig. Gen. Geoff Van Epps and Maj. Gen. Kimberly Colloton discuss the Fort Leonard Wood Hospital Replacement Project with civilian and military personnel in the room during a brief before touring the construction on April 27, 2023.
|Date Taken:
|04.27.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.15.2023 14:11
|Photo ID:
|7797241
|VIRIN:
|230427-A-VB777-011
|Resolution:
|4809x3456
|Size:
|1.87 MB
|Location:
|FORT LEONARD WOOD, MO, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|4
This work, Building Leaders: Officers from the Kansas City District attend Leader Professional Development at Fort Leonard Wood [Image 3 of 3], by Jessica Schaeffer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT