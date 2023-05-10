Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Building Leaders: Officers from the Kansas City District attend Leader Professional Development at Fort Leonard Wood [Image 3 of 3]

    Building Leaders: Officers from the Kansas City District attend Leader Professional Development at Fort Leonard Wood

    FORT LEONARD WOOD, MO, UNITED STATES

    04.27.2023

    Photo by Jessica Schaeffer 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Kansas City District

    Col. Travis Rayfield, Brig. Gen. Geoff Van Epps and Maj. Gen. Kimberly Colloton discuss the Fort Leonard Wood Hospital Replacement Project with civilian and military personnel in the room during a brief before touring the construction on April 27, 2023.

    Date Taken: 04.27.2023
    Date Posted: 05.15.2023 14:11
    Photo ID: 7797241
    VIRIN: 230427-A-VB777-011
    Resolution: 4809x3456
    Size: 1.87 MB
    Location: FORT LEONARD WOOD, MO, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 4

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Building Leaders: Officers from the Kansas City District attend Leader Professional Development at Fort Leonard Wood [Image 3 of 3], by Jessica Schaeffer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USACE
    leadership development
    officer development
    USACE NWD
    USACE NWK

