Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy James Honea speaks with Naval Base Ventura County command leadership to discuss concerns and questions their Sailors asked him during his all hands, in Port Mugu and Port Hueneme, Calif., May 12, 2023. Honea visited the base to answer questions and discuss his priorities of warfighting competency, professional and character development, and quality of life. (U.S. Navy photo by Senior Chief Mass Communication Specialist Anastasia McCarroll)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.12.2023 Date Posted: 05.15.2023 13:59 Photo ID: 7797231 VIRIN: 230512-N-UB993-3021 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 1.17 MB Location: PORT MUGU, CA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 3 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, MCPON Honea Visits Naval Base Ventura County [Image 7 of 7], by SCPO Anastasia McCarroll, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.