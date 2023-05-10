MCPON Honea Visits Naval Base Ventura County

Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy James Honea speaks with Sailors during an all hands call to Naval Base Ventura County, in Port Hueneme, Calif., May 12, 2023. Honea visited the base to answer questions and discuss his priorities of warfighting competency, professional and character development, and quality of life. (U.S. Navy photo by Senior Chief Mass Communication Specialist Anastasia McCarroll)

