MCPON Honea Visits Naval Base Ventura County

Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy James Honea listens as a Sailor asks a question during an all-hands call at Naval Base Ventura County, Port Hueneme, Calif., May 13, 2023. Honea conducted a fleet engagement to the base to answer questions and discuss his priorities of warfighting competency, professional and character development, and quality of life. (U.S. Navy photo by Senior Chief Mass Communication Specialist Anastasia McCarroll)

