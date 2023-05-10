Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MCPON Honea Visits Naval Base Ventura County [Image 1 of 7]

    MCPON Honea Visits Naval Base Ventura County

    PORT HUENEME, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.12.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Office of the Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy

    Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy James Honea speaks with Sailors after conducting an all hands, in Port Hueneme, Calif., May 12, 2023. Honea visited the base to answer questions and discuss his priorities of warfighting competency, professional and character development, and quality of life. (U.S. Navy photo by Senior Chief Mass Communication Specialist Anastasia McCarroll)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.12.2023
    Date Posted: 05.15.2023 13:59
    Photo ID: 7797225
    VIRIN: 230512-N-UB993-1029
    Resolution: 5515x3669
    Size: 1.35 MB
    Location: PORT HUENEME, CA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MCPON Honea Visits Naval Base Ventura County [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    MCPON Honea Visits Naval Base Ventura County
    MCPON Honea Visits Naval Base Ventura County
    MCPON Honea Visits Naval Base Ventura County
    MCPON Honea Visits Naval Base Ventura County
    MCPON Honea Visits Naval Base Ventura County
    MCPON Honea Visits Naval Base Ventura County
    MCPON Honea Visits Naval Base Ventura County

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MCPON
    priorities

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT