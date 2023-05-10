USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors conduct CIWS firing exercise

230514-N-RQ159-1093 PACIFIC OCEAN (May 14, 2023) An MK15 Phalanx close-in weapon system fires during a pre-aim calibration live-fire exercise aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the Pacific Ocean, May 14, 2023. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports Alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Heather McGee)

