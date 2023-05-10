Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors conduct CIWS firing exercise [Image 3 of 3]

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    12.13.2014

    230514-N-RQ159-1093 PACIFIC OCEAN (May 14, 2023) An MK15 Phalanx close-in weapon system fires during a pre-aim calibration live-fire exercise aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the Pacific Ocean, May 14, 2023. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports Alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Heather McGee)

    Date Taken: 12.13.2014
    Date Posted: 05.15.2023 12:13
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors conduct CIWS firing exercise [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CVN 76
    USS Ronald Reagan
    exercise
    U.S. Navy
    CWIS

