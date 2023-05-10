(Photo courtesy Master Sgt. Christopher Diaz-Rose)
Master Sgt. Diaz-Rose on his last spur ride in Korea three months before his transfer to the JBLM Soldier Recovery Unit.
|Date Taken:
|08.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.15.2023 12:00
|Photo ID:
|7796837
|VIRIN:
|230515-A-A4453-0004
|Resolution:
|1080x1080
|Size:
|77.27 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Medical Board process ends favorably for JBLM SRU Soldier [Image 2 of 2], by MaryTherese Griffin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Medical Board process ends favorably for JBLM SRU Soldier
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT