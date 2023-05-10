Embodiment of the Corps

Marines with the Official U.S. Marine Corps Color Guard, present the U.S. flag during a Friday Evening Parade at Marine Barracks Washington D.C., May 15, 2023. The hosting official for the evening was Gen. Eric M. Smith, Assistant Commandant of the Marine Corps, and The Honorable Steve Scalise, House Majority Leader, was the guest of honor. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Mark A. Morales)
