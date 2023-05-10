Embodiment of the Corps

Marines with the Silent Drill Platoon execute their “long line” sequence during a Friday Evening Parade at Marine Barracks Washington D.C., May 15, 2023. The hosting official for the evening was Gen. Eric M. Smith, Assistant Commandant of the Marine Corps, and The Honorable Steve Scalise, House Majority Leader, was the guest of honor. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Mark A. Morales)

Date Taken: 05.12.2023 Date Posted: 05.15.2023 Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US