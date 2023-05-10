Embodiment of the Corps

The Honorable Steve Scalise, House Majority Leader, left, and Gen. Eric M. Smith, Assistant Commadant of the Marine Corps, accompanied by his wife, walk down “center walk” during a Friday Evening Parade at Marine Barracks Washington D.C., May 15, 2023. The hosting official for the evening was Gen. Smith and the guest of honor was The Honorable Steve Scalise. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Mark A. Morales)
