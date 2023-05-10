Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Embodiment of the Corps [Image 2 of 7]

    Embodiment of the Corps

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    05.12.2023

    Photo by Cpl. Mark Morales 

    Marine Barracks Washington

    Marines with the Silent Drill Platoon execute their “bursting bomb” sequence during a Friday Evening Parade at Marine Barracks Washington D.C., May 15, 2023. The hosting official for the evening was Gen. Eric M. Smith, Assistant Commandant of the Marine Corps, and The Honorable Steve Scalise, House Majority Leader, was the guest of honor. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Mark A. Morales)

    Date Taken: 05.12.2023
    Date Posted: 05.15.2023 10:37
    Photo ID: 7796605
    VIRIN: 230512-M-KC226-1183
    Resolution: 6830x5464
    Size: 3.09 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Embodiment of the Corps [Image 7 of 7], by Cpl Mark Morales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Color Guard
    Silent Drill Platoon
    Marine Barracks Washington
    Dum & Bugle Corps

