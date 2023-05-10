U.S. Marine Corps Gen. David Berger, the 38th Commandant of the Marine Corps, listens to a Marine’s question during a town hall meeting for Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni noncommissioned officers at MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, May 12, 2023. The Commandant and Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps visited MCAS Iwakuni to discuss the current state of the Marine Corps, explain the Commandant’s vision for the future, and address concerns from Marines and Sailors of the air station. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Cpl. Calah Thompson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.12.2023 Date Posted: 05.15.2023 08:21 Photo ID: 7796349 VIRIN: 230512-M-DL962-1069 Resolution: 5464x8192 Size: 9.37 MB Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Commandant and Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps hold NCO Townhall meeting at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni [Image 7 of 7], by Cpl Calah Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.