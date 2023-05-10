Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Commandant and Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps hold NCO Townhall meeting at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni [Image 6 of 7]

    Commandant and Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps hold NCO Townhall meeting at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    05.12.2023

    Photo by Cpl. Calah Thompson 

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

    Marine Corps noncommissioned officers stationed at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni attend a town hall meeting with the Commandant and Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps at MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, May 12, 2023. The Commandant and Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps visited MCAS Iwakuni to discuss the current state of the Marine Corps, explain the Commandant’s vision for the future, and address concerns from Marines and Sailors of the air station. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Cpl. Calah Thompson)

