    Commandant and Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps hold NCO Townhall meeting at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni [Image 1 of 7]

    Commandant and Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps hold NCO Townhall meeting at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    05.12.2023

    Photo by Cpl. Calah Thompson 

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

    U.S. Marine Corps Gen. David Berger, the 38th Commandant of the Marine Corps, center, explains the concept of troop welfare during a town hall meeting with Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni noncommissioned officers at MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, May 12, 2023. The Commandant and Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps visited MCAS Iwakuni to discuss the current state of the Marine Corps, explain the Commandant’s vision for the future, and address concerns from Marines and Sailors of the air station. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Cpl. Calah Thompson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.12.2023
    Date Posted: 05.15.2023 08:22
    Photo ID: 7796340
    VIRIN: 230512-M-DL962-1023
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 6.43 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Commandant and Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps hold NCO Townhall meeting at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni [Image 7 of 7], by Cpl Calah Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps
    MCAS Iwakuni
    Commandant of the Marine Corps
    NCOs
    USMC News
    INDOPACOM

